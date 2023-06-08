And its success in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge 2023, which took place throughout March, was also a winner for St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary School in Burnley.

For Crow Wood’s success in gathering 2.5M moves resulted in a series of exercise equipment being donated to the school in Wellfield Drive.

Crow Wood Leisure took part in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge 2023 and earned some fantastic gym equipment for Sr Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equipment was presented to staff and pupils by Crow Wood Leisure Health and Fitness manager Janine Philp who said: ““We are thrilled to have participated in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge and to have made a positive impact in our community.