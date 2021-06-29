Covid-19: 'Grab a jab' without leaving the Ribble Valley!

The government aims to have offered a first dose to all adults by July 19th - the date when the final stage of lockdown easing is scheduled to go ahead.

It also hopes to have at least 65% of adults fully vaccinated at that point, which it hopes will enable more big summer events to go ahead safely.

Rotarian Bill Honeywell is encouraging people who haven't yet had their vaccines to get jabbed.

Nicky Scorah is busy vaccinating people. Picture by David Bleazard

He said: "If you're over 18 and haven't had your vaccination yet, do it now! Just head over to West Bradford Village Hall (remember to approach from Chatburn/Grindleton as Clitheroe Road will be closed from Thursday). All you need to do is turn up and less than 30 minutes later you'll be on your way with your first vaccine.