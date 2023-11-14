An extra date and venue has been added for people living in the Pendle area who are eligible for a Covid-19 or flu vaccine to make use of a mobile vaccine service provided by the local NHS.

The mobile winter vaccine bus will be at TK Maxx in Colne and at Rainhill Road car park, Barnoldswick, throughout the month to support the autumn and winter vaccines campaign.

Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine will be able to simply turn up and receive both of their jabs to ensure maximum protection against both Covid-19 and flu as we head into the cold winter months.

Jane Scattergood QN, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine is welcome to go along to the bus. This includes carers, pregnant women and health and social care staff. Some of these people will not be identified by the national invitation system and should just go ahead and get their vaccine, don’t wait to be called. We will not require any evidence of your eligibility.”

A Covid and flu mobile vaccination service will be in Colne (pictured) and Barnoldswick

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, the leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for eligible people to drop in and take up a flu or Covid-19 vaccine while the bus is in Pendle.

“Come along and make sure you have maximum protection as we head into the cold winter months.”

The vaccine bus will be at the following venues from 10am to 4pm on the following dates:

Wednesday 15th Rainhill Road car park, Barnoldswick;

Sunday 19th Rainhill Road car park, Barnoldswick;

Wednesday 22nd TKMaxx car park, Colne;

Monday 27th TKMaxx car park, Colne.

Those who can receive their vaccine at the bus are:

All adults that are aged 65 years and over

People aged 18 to 64 years old who are household contacts of people with a suppressed immune system

People aged 18 to 64 years old who are carers and staff working in care homes for older adults

Pregnant women.