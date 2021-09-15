The Burnley areas with the biggest rise – and the biggest drop – in Covid infections as pupils return to school

Case rates in Queensgate, Central Burnley and Daneshouse, Barclay Hills and Trinity; Cliviger, Worsthorne and Lane Bottom, Hapton and Lowerhouse and Habergham and Ightenhill have all grown substantially.

But, five wards have actually seen the rate decline since the return to school on the week beginning Monday, August 30th..

They were Rosehill and Burnley Wood, Whittlefield and Rosegrove, Padiham, Bank Hall and Fulledge and Harle Syke and Lanehead.

Brunshaw and Brownside’s rate stayed static.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31st and September 7th across the country, with positive infection rates per 100,000 people starting on average at 304.1 and then rising to 342.7.

