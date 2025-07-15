Congratulations to A&E’s ‘Prof George’ after 30 years dedicated service to medicine

A long serving consultant is celebrating 30 years of dedicated service with a new and distinguished honorary clinical professor title.

Dr Georgina Robertson, Clinical Director of the Emergency Department at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, was presented with the honour by Lancaster University in recognition of her remarkable career, which has included mentoring many colleagues and junior doctors over more than three decades.

Colleagues at East Lancashire Hospitals (ELHT), where Dr Robertson is also Head of Undergraduate Medicine, said they were delighted for ‘Prof George’.

Dr Robertson, who is also a Senior Honorary Lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised in this way. I have always wanted to be a doctor, ever since I was a little girl and despite various challenges along the way, I have worked really hard to get to where I am. I hope that being in this role will allow me to continue contributing to clinical education and inspire the next generation of doctors.”

Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, Sharon Gilligan, added: “The honorary title reflects Dr Robertson’s significant contributions to clinical practice and teaching and I know she will continue to support medical education and innovation, on top of her clinical duties in the Emergency Department.

“She has done some amazing work for students throughout her career and we are delighted to see her formally recognised in this way. Massive well done, Prof George. This is a very deserved honour and a proud moment for everyone who has had the privilege of working with you.”

Dr Robertson first walked through the doors of what was known as Queen’s Park Hospital on placement in the paediatric team as a third-year medical student in 1995. She returned to in 2006 as a Registrar doing placements in Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care whilst training to be a consultant, despite having her second child just six months before.

Since then, she has risen to become one of the most senior clinicians in the Trust and a well-loved and respected leader, taking over as Clinical Director of the Emergency Department in 2014.

Over the past 15 years as a consultant, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the department, mentoring countless junior doctors and improving patient care.

Dr Robertson added: “I hope my journey from medical student to Professor is a powerful reminder of the career development opportunities available within the NHS and the impact of long-term dedication to an organisation.”