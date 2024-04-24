Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colne FC Juniors are fundraising to cover the cost of their new kits for the season plus a donation to mental health charity, Lancashire Mind, who will labelled on the football shirts.

Lewis Tillotson and Nik Hothersall, who coach the under 6s and 7s, will take part in a sponsored skydive on Saturday, May 25th, and are organising a raffle with auction prizes donated by businesses.The club has already smashed its original target of £1,500 by nearly 150% and hopes to raise as much money as possible. The extra donations will be used to buy training gear for the youngsters and bump up the donation to Lancashire Mind.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Tillotson and Nik Hothersall with one of Colne FC Juniors' under six teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis said: “Nik is a mental health professional, and I’ve used mental health services in the past, so we know how crucial they are and the amazing work that they do - now more than ever! We want to highlight and champion Lancashire Mind as a local provider, and by proudly wearing them as a sponsor, we hope to raise awareness within the grassroots football community and encourage anyone who needs help to ask for it.

“We coach Colne FC Juniors teams who fall under the Colne FC structure. It is a great club with lots of hardworking volunteers!”

To make a contribution towards the cause, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lewis-nik?utm_id=108&utm_term=QgReQVGjg