Over the course of the last 12 months, the ladies have organised and hosted a flower arranging demonstration, an afternoon variety show with a bill that featured a comedian and three different vocalists, an Easter sale, a recycled jewellery sale and a white elephant stall plus they held regular raffles to raise the funds.

Chairman Carol Riley said: “We chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation as it’s a charity close to a number of our members’ hearts, who

Sue Swire (front right) is presented with St Michael and St John’s Ladies’ Group donation by group chairman Carol Riley (left) and committee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

have received cancer treatment. We would like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising.”