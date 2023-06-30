News you can trust since 1877
Clitheroe based group raises over £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Members of Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s Ladies’ Group raised a total of £3,150 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by supporting it as their charity of the year.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST

Over the course of the last 12 months, the ladies have organised and hosted a flower arranging demonstration, an afternoon variety show with a bill that featured a comedian and three different vocalists, an Easter sale, a recycled jewellery sale and a white elephant stall plus they held regular raffles to raise the funds.

Chairman Carol Riley said: “We chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation as it’s a charity close to a number of our members’ hearts, who

Sue Swire (front right) is presented with St Michael and St John’s Ladies’ Group donation by group chairman Carol Riley (left) and committeeSue Swire (front right) is presented with St Michael and St John’s Ladies’ Group donation by group chairman Carol Riley (left) and committee
have received cancer treatment. We would like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising.”

Sue Swire, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager, said: “We are hugely grateful to St Michael and St John’s Ladies’ Group for such a fantastic donation. It takes a lot of commitment to put together a calendar of such widely appealingly and successful events.”

