Clitheroe based group raises over £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Over the course of the last 12 months, the ladies have organised and hosted a flower arranging demonstration, an afternoon variety show with a bill that featured a comedian and three different vocalists, an Easter sale, a recycled jewellery sale and a white elephant stall plus they held regular raffles to raise the funds.
Chairman Carol Riley said: “We chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation as it’s a charity close to a number of our members’ hearts, who
have received cancer treatment. We would like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising.”
Sue Swire, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager, said: “We are hugely grateful to St Michael and St John’s Ladies’ Group for such a fantastic donation. It takes a lot of commitment to put together a calendar of such widely appealingly and successful events.”