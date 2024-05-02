Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian is walking from Schiphol in Helmond Sport to mark the liberation of Europe’s 80th anniversary this month. Along with his walking partner, Patey Burnley, Ian is also taking 2,000 poppies on behalf of the Royal British Legion to lay six wreaths as various services in memory of the fallen and to acknowledge the loss of innocent individuals who died in the conflict of war.

Ian is also raising funds for Burnley based CIC Casual Minds Matter and Helmond Sport in the Netherlands to provide free counselling and welfare support for ex - service men, women and veterans of the armed forces, past and present. He has already raised £1,350 towards his £2,000 target. Ian, who attended the former St Theodore’s RC High School for Boys in Burnley, said: “Our ex-service men and women are being let down by our own governments infastructure and policies. They are being left to struggle in a society which leaves them vulnerable in so many ways.

Charity champ Ian Chapman is now on day three of a marathon 80 mile walk in the Netherlands… barefoot!

“I intend to raise funds for the veterans of our forces who served the Netherlands and the UK so well. Over 480,000 service men and women need our support in the UK. From 1994 to 2022, 50 veterans a year have taken their own lives. If we can help between us, and through Casual Minds Matter and Helmond Sport in the Netherlands save one life or put one individual on the path to recovery, then we have achieved something.”

The duo are documenting their walk and Ian admitted that the Dutch paths and roads were ‘ mint’ and they have not seen one pothole!