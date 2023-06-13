Park Yoga is held in numerous parks across the south of England and similar to parkrun, all the sessions are held on the same day and time. Park Yoga is held every Sunday morning from 9.30am. With thanks to funding from Burnley Leisure and Culture, Park Yoga in Queens Park began five weeks ago and is proving to be a fabulous success with 473 people having joined the sessions so far.

Cheryl Goodman, Burnley Leisure and Culture said: “Park Yoga is a fantastic example of something that is for everyone and, like Parkrun, everyone, regardless of your age, ability and level of experience is welcome.

Queens Park in Burnley is proud to be the first and only park in the north of England to host Park Yoga.

"Dr Shine Babu who leads sessions is an experienced registered Hatha yoga instructor and ensures the pace of the session and movements are gentle, which makes them perfect for people who wish to try yoga for the first time.”

There are many physical and mental health benefits of practicing yoga including helping to build strength and flexibility. It also focuses on breathing which can boost your physical and mental wellbeing, reducing stress, depression, anxiety and blood pressure and also improving mobility.

To try it just turn up on Sunday at 9.30am, there is no need to pre-register or sign any forms – all you need to bring with you is a mat or large towel and a drink. Sessions will run until Sunday, September 17th.