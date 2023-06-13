News you can trust since 1877
Pet Macaw stuck in tree leaves Burnley drivers in a flap as firefighters close busy road

A pet Macaw stuck in a tree has left Burnley drivers in a flap as firefighters closed off a busy road to rescue it.
By Laura Longworth
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read

Motorists faced traffic jams in sweltering heat while firefighters shut down Ormerod Road to retrieve the bird from 13 feet up in a tree.

Using one fire engine and one aerial ladder platform, they worked with tree surgeons contracted by Burnley Council to rescue the Macaw, leaving the scene at 3-27pm.

Burnley Community Fire Station in Belverdere Road. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
A macaw is seen at the Rio de Janeiro Zoo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)
