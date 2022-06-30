Norma Lord, from Burnley, suffered a life-changing stroke earlier this year and has survived against all odds, after doctors predicted she would not survive.

With the great care from Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital’s Ward B2 acute stroke unit, Pendle Community Hospital’s Marsden Ward and her family’s supporting arm, she is recovering well.

David, Norma’s son, wanted to give back to his local NHS hospitals to say thank you for the amazing care and to help future patients and their families.

Norma Lord and family at the Royal Blackurn Hospital

Construction manager at Burnley College, David, completed the Pennine Barrier Ultra 50 Marathon in May. After passing the finishing line, David headed straight to visit his mum and proudly gave her his medal and said: “This is what it was all about.”

An experienced runner who has in the past completed the London Marathon, David formed a strong bond with those who cared for his mum and wanted to do something to say thanks and to help future patients and their families too.

David was joined by colleagues Simon Jordan, Solomon Whittaker and Paul Whittaker.

He said: “Although she will never be the same again, we thank our lucky stars that she is here and continues to fight. She has surprised all the staff with how well she is doing.”

Now Norma is stable living back home with her husband Jeff and they can celebrate 59 years together.

Setting an initial target of £1,000, supporters have helped David to raise a huge £5,300 and despite the arduous challenged David added: “I would do it all again for mum.”

The funds raised have been passed to ELHT&ME to benefit Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital’s Ward B2 and Pendle Community Hospital’s Marsden Ward.

Martin Hodgson, interim chief executive at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I had the honour of meeting Norma, David and the family recently and to hear how grateful they were for everything our amazing colleagues had done for them was a moment that filled me with pride.