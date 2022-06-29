Holker IT boss raises £1k for Cancer Research in Race for Life Pretty Muddy event

Burnley businessman Matthew Metcalfe and his family took part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy event in Preston – raising over £1,000 for Cancer Research.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Matthew, manging of Holker IT, along with son Joshua (13) partner Jeanette and her sister Laura scrambled over A-frames, crawled through the mud pit and had lots of fun on the obstacle course all in the name of charity. It was a dirty job, but someone had to do it.

In fact, it was so good they completed two laps after taking a wrong turn.

Burnley company Holker IT selling carbon neutral laptops with Circular Computing

Holker boss Matthew Metcalfe at Pretty Muddy

Matthew said: “Cancer is happening right now, which is why I took part in a Race for Life Pretty Muddy to raise money and save lives.

“It was a great day out and my family enjoyed taking part – and in the process raising a good amount of money for a charity close to our hearts.”

If you would like to donate to Matthew’s JustGiving page is still open. Please visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/matthews-race-for-life-120667

