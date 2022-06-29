Matthew, manging of Holker IT, along with son Joshua (13) partner Jeanette and her sister Laura scrambled over A-frames, crawled through the mud pit and had lots of fun on the obstacle course all in the name of charity. It was a dirty job, but someone had to do it.

In fact, it was so good they completed two laps after taking a wrong turn.

Holker boss Matthew Metcalfe at Pretty Muddy

Matthew said: “Cancer is happening right now, which is why I took part in a Race for Life Pretty Muddy to raise money and save lives.

“It was a great day out and my family enjoyed taking part – and in the process raising a good amount of money for a charity close to our hearts.”