Matthew, manging of Holker IT, along with son Joshua (13) partner Jeanette and her sister Laura scrambled over A-frames, crawled through the mud pit and had lots of fun on the obstacle course all in the name of charity. It was a dirty job, but someone had to do it.
In fact, it was so good they completed two laps after taking a wrong turn.
Matthew said: “Cancer is happening right now, which is why I took part in a Race for Life Pretty Muddy to raise money and save lives.
“It was a great day out and my family enjoyed taking part – and in the process raising a good amount of money for a charity close to our hearts.”
If you would like to donate to Matthew’s JustGiving page is still open. Please visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/matthews-race-for-life-120667