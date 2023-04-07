A freelance solicitor Amanda has been working closely with CRUK for the past two and a half years. More recently, the Alzheimers Society has joined the scheme, giving clients the choice of charities to support.

Working from home using video technology Amanda supports clients from all around the UK. She said “I am extremely proud to support such a good cause and that by providing access to a free simple will writing scheme is an incredibly valuable benefit to the local community and beyond”.

Burnley solicitor Amanda Coates, has raised £1,183,720 in legacies for Cancer Research UK by offering free simple wills to anyone over the age of 18.

Amanda has been a solicitor for 12 years and has additional qualifications in the form of full membership of STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioner) a worldwide organisation that requires a four paper diploma route to obtain full membership status.

Clare Moore, Director of Legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “The service is provided without obligation, but many people choose to leave a legacy gift to Cancer Research UK and we are extremely grateful for their support.

“Their generosity is helping to accelerate research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease and save more lives. Together, we will beat cancer for future generations.”