3 . St Andrew's Cricket and Bowling Club, Abinger Street, Burnley, 1971

The final of the Works Sports Association cricket section's St John Ambulance Cup at St Andrew's on Sunday, 8th August 1971, was won by Lucas, who scored 112 for eight and dismissed Bank Hall for 88. Top scorer of the match was Brian Thresh (Lucas) with 43 and had batting support from Duncan Hall (17), I. Dixon (14) and M. Green (11), D. Kenny taking four for 48, Tom Willighan two for 14, and Alan Moore one for 47. For Bank Hall, Des Lancaster hit 31, D. Harvey 15, but there was a collapse and D. Kenny (21 not out) was the only other batsman to achieve double figures. Brian Nuttall captured four for 20, Duncan Hall three for 20, and Brian Thresh one for 24. Photo: S