Today, our retro picture gallery takes a look at photographs of Burnley workers from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
The pictures from the Burnley Civic Trust Heritage Collection include pictures of a picket line at Burnley General Hospital and some from Burnley folk marking ‘Euro Week’ in 1972 as Britain was about to join the Common Market. How times change eh?
1. Outside Turf Moor, 1982
A group of young people set off from Burnley on Monday for FIVE days in the Lake District as part of their job training. Photo: S
2. Burnley General Hospital, 1982
Strikers outside Burnley General Hospital listen closely as Insp D. Harker explains the law on picketing. Among those who addressed the pickets at an impromptu meeting, held on Wednesday afternoon were Mr. Neville Davies official of the Burnley district National Union of Public Employees, Coun. Peter Pike, leader of the Labour group on Burnley Borough Council and the town’s prospective Parliamentary candidate, and Mr. C. Robinson, prospective parliamentary candidate for Rossendale. Photo: S
3. St Andrew's Cricket and Bowling Club, Abinger Street, Burnley, 1971
The final of the Works Sports Association cricket section's St John Ambulance Cup at St Andrew's on Sunday, 8th August 1971, was won by Lucas, who scored 112 for eight and dismissed Bank Hall for 88. Top scorer of the match was Brian Thresh (Lucas) with 43 and had batting support from Duncan Hall (17), I. Dixon (14) and M. Green (11), D. Kenny taking four for 48, Tom Willighan two for 14, and Alan Moore one for 47. For Bank Hall, Des Lancaster hit 31, D. Harvey 15, but there was a collapse and D. Kenny (21 not out) was the only other batsman to achieve double figures. Brian Nuttall captured four for 20, Duncan Hall three for 20, and Brian Thresh one for 24. Photo: S
4. Burnley Fire Station, 1990
Assistant Divisional Officer Tony Cornwell right, instructing his men on the use of new protective suits Photo: S