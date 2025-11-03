A slimming expert has been recognised with a special award for helping people in Burnley to live happier and healthier lives.

Slimming World consultant Caroline Griffiths was presented with a Community Impact Award in a prestigious celebration at the company’s Derbyshire head office.

Caroline ( 62) who runs the Burnley Masonic Hall Slimming World group every week, has helped 25 of her members to reach their target weights, a goal each member chooses for themselves, over the past year, with many more close to doing the same.

Caroline said: “Attending this event is an achievement for everyone in the Burnley group – they’ve reached for the stars with their weight losses. “Over the past year alone, they’ve shed an incredible total of 335 stone and drastically improved their health.”

Caroline has also achieved Slimming World’s gold, diamond and pearl awards. The win acknowledges her for running one of the best weight loss groups across the UK and Ireland. She achieved this thanks to the number of people she supports each week, the exceptional level of service she provides, and the incredible weight loss results she empowers her members to achieve.

Caroline lost 2st 4lbs with Slimming World herself before becoming a self-employed consultant. She said: “ I gave Slimming World a try after a friend recommended it. I remember I was nervous walking into my first group session, but I was met with such warmth and finally felt like I’d found a place where everyone just got it. With the support of my group, I lost weight while enjoying delicious, filling meals – I couldn’t believe it! “Gradually, I even started to get active again and now I love walking..”

Caroline, who has been running the Burnley group for 24 years and 10 months, said:“ I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding, role in the world and this award makes it even more special.”

Caroline welcomes anyone wanting to lose weight to come along to her Burnley Masonic Hall group – including anyone taking weight loss injections – for support to build healthy habits and keep the weight off long term. “When it comes to feeling unhappy with your weight, I really have been there too, so I completely get how tempting it can be to turn to solutions like weight loss injections that might appear easier and promise to be a quick fix, “ she said.

" Sadly, there’s no magic spell for losing weight and, most importantly, keeping it off long term. It requires real change, to build lasting healthy habits around food, drink and activity and to address the deeper mindset shifts that are needed to support your weight loss long term. That’s why we are seeing people who are taking weight loss drugs join Slimming World groups, to get support that will help them maintain their weight loss long after the medication stops.”

Slimming World is currently looking people who would like to inspire others to achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier life like Caroline, as a self-employed Slimming World Consultant. For more information visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant.

Burnley Masonic Hall Slimming World group is held every Monday at 8.30am, 10am or 11.30am in Nelson Square. To join pop along or for more information contact Caroline on 07855 497824.