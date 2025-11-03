Hospitality Heroes: Justine Bedford, owner and landlady at Burnley's The Royal Dyche

Burnley Nightlife: 42 pics from a Hallowe'en weekend including The Royal Dyche and The Big Window and Smack's

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:29 GMT
Witches, wizards, scary clowns and the cast of 101 Dalmatians were just some of the characters who made an appearance on the town at the weekend.

Dressing up for Hallowe’en was no hardship for Burnley folk, with many of them getting into the spirit of the occasion. And here is our first offering of pics from the celebrations.

Smack's

1. Burnley Nightlife: Brilliant scenes from the Hallowe'en themed weekend

Smack's Photo: Contributed

Smack's

2. Burnley Nightlife: Brilliant scenes from the Hallowe'en themed weekend

Smack's Photo: Contributed

Smack's

3. Burnley Nightlife: Brilliant scenes from the Hallowe'en themed weekend

Smack's Photo: Contributed

Smack's

4. Burnley Nightlife: Brilliant scenes from the Hallowe'en themed weekend

Smack's Photo: Contributed

