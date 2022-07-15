PC Paul Marsden, who polices Burnley town centre will be running in Burnley’s 10k in memory of his dad.

Police riot gear consists of overalls, knee, elbow and body pads and a base layer – including other equipment, such as a helmet, shield and police issued boots – on top of their usual uniform - which in total will weigh an extra stone and a half.

Speaking about his motivation, Paul said “I’m raising money in memory of my dad, Tony, who sadly passed away a couple of years ago. In his final days, he was looked after by the incredible team at Pendleside who went above and beyond to make him as comfortable as possible. For that, I will be forever grateful.

PC Paul Marsden in his riot gear ready for the Burnley 10k in aid of Pendleside Hospice

“Since his passing, I have run the London Marathon and done a couple of other fundraising events to support them – but the Hospice relies on the public donations and fundraising to stay open, and provide quality care to those who need them – and their families.

"If you can help, please donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Marsden21

Thousands of runners of all ages and abilities will be pulling on their trainers for this year’s Burnley 10K.