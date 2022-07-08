For the first in the event’s history, Turf Moor will play host to one of the region’s most loved and charitable running events on Sunday, July 17.

As one of the region’s most popular running events, the day is expected to generate a huge cash boost for a host of good causes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley 10K is taking place on Sunday, July 17.

The race is being organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All; who are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The Burnley 10K will get under way at 9-30am, starting and finishing at Turf Moor.

Road closures will begin at 5am on the Sunday morning with the closure of Higgin Street onto Turf Moor, with further road closures coming in at 08.30am. Roads affected will include: Belvedere Road, The Causeway, Hall Road, Harry Potts Way, Jubilee Park Way, Ormerod Road, Queen Victoria Road, Queen’s Park Road, Todmorden Road and Towneley Holmes Road.

Road closures will begin to lift at 10-45am and the final closure will be lifted at noon with the closure outside Turf Moor lifted at 14:00.

For more information about all the road closures go to and other traffic restrictions visit: https://www.runforall.com/media/ffpnyi2a/2022-burnley-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, race organiser, said: “Every effort is made to keep road closures to a minimum but, with an event of this size, some are inevitable.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and would like to thank people in advance for their patience and support. All road closures and traffic restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.”

People taking part in the event are encouraged to support one of the event’s official partner charities or select to fundraise for a cause of their own choice.