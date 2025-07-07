The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP is calling for more protections for private tenants from deadly damp and mould.

The Government published draft guidance for social landlords on Awaab’s Law at the end of last month. From this October, social landlords will be legally required to: address damp and mould hazards, act within five days, [and] fix emergencies within 24 hours.

The changes, which currently only apply to social tenants, follow the death of two-year-old Rochdale boy, Awaab Ishak, who died of heart failure due to living in a mouldy and poorly ventilated flat.

The Burnley Express has been campaigning for the reform to be extended to private tenants, with our petition amassing more than 55,000 signatures.

Woman adjusts a thermostat at her home as she limits her use of heating to keep up with her increasing energy bills. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

MP Oliver Ryan said: "Awaab Ishak's tragic death in 2020 shocked the country. Today, Labour is bringing Awaab's Law into force.

"It's a lasting tribute to his life and his parents' courageous campaign to make sure no family suffers the same.

"This Labour Government will make housing safe and decent for everyone."

He added that the new law "will change lives in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, and should be extended to private landlords similarly."

To sign our petition, please visit https://www.change.org/extendAwaabsLaw

