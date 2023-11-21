A service set up by a Burnley couple to combat loneliness has launched a website under a new name.

As reported in the Burnley Express in October last year, Michael and Lisa Helps came up with the idea of a letter-writing service called “Old and Proud”.

The couple’s new service, called Loneliness UK, will hopefully help to reach more people of all ages suffering from loneliness. Michael is also inviting offers from volunteers to help through writing or donating.

Michael said: “l set up Loneliness UK so that anyone suffering with loneliness can write to us and tell us about their day. l am not a charity but a local man from Burnley trying to make a diffidence to help others.

Loneliness UK has been launched in Burnley

“Loneliness is getting ignored and we need to highlight this on the news, not just at Christmas but all year round.”

Michael’s idea for the service was born from a simple smile he exchanged with an elderly lady while at the Royal Blackburn Hospital with his mum Shelia Helps in 2014.

That moment sparked a movement that has since evolved into what he hopes will be a nationwide campaign to combat loneliness.

Michael's journey began with a Twitter page called Old and Proud, aimed at reaching out to those who felt alone.

Despite initial challenges, Michael's determination led to growing support, media coverage, and the transformation of Old and Proud into Loneliness UK.

To learn about the service visit the website https://www.lonelinessuk.com/#about