As part of the English Football League’s Fit Fans initiative, BLC and BFCitC are launching a free 12-week healthy weight programme for men aged 35-65 who are looking to lose weight, get fitter and lead a more active lifestyle.

It starts at Turf Moor on Tuesday 24th January and is aimed at men with a body mass index (BMI) of 30+.

BMI is an approximate measure of whether someone is over or underweight, calculated by dividing their weight in kilograms by the square of their height in metres. It is used to screen for weight categories that may lead to health problems or make existing conditions worse.

Mark Bennett, BLC health activator, and Lora Speak, BFCitC health and wellbeing officer, with the Fit Fans workbook and t-shirt

The programme’s main aims are to help those taking part to:

Improve eating habits.

Cut down on alcohol consumption.

Increase activity levels.

Lose weight and reduce their waistline.

Support each other and stay on track.

It features support from BLC and BFCitC staff, health education workshops, physical activity sessions, and an optional weekly weigh-in. Everyone joining will be given a Fit Clarets workbook full of hints and tips for losing weight, recipe ideas and exercise suggestions as well as a Fit Fans t-shirt.

Natalie Wright, BLC’s health development manager, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Burnley Football Club in the community to work in partnership to offer this great opportunity to improve the health of men all over the borough.

“Although the scheme is aimed at football fans, you don’t have to be a Burnley supporter to join in – all we care about is getting those taking part into better shape and better lifestyle habits. If you happen to be a Claret, then that’s an added bonus.”

The EFL’s Fit Fans initiative is a nationwide healthy weight programme for male and female fans based at football clubs up and down the country. You can read other fans’ stories on the EFL Trust’s website here.