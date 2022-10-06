The project, the first of its kind in Burnley, will transform derelict land at Burnley General Hospital into 90 apartments for people aged 55 and over with extra support needs.

Work on the £16m. development is being carried out by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Representatives of the partnership present at the site of Dovestone Gardens to mark the start of construction

To mark the occasion, partners were present at a groundworks ceremony on site, following recent demolition of the old buildings there.

Speaking at the event, Helen Thompson, executive director of operations for the Calico Group said: “This development, which is the first of its kind for the area, will bring much needed extra-care accommodation for people who need homes with additional support and safety. We are pleased to be working with our customers and the local community to make sure these homes help people from our communities to continue to live their best lives.”

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council's executive member for housing and development control, said: “It's wonderful to see work start on this extra care accommodation that will make a massive difference to so many people's lives.

“Not only will this new exciting development allow people to continue to live independently with the help and support they need, it will also refresh and regenerate an area of the hospital that was looking tired and neglected.”

Susan Chapman, deputy divisional director of Estates and Facilities for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud to be working together with some of our key partner organisations to create this life changing facility.

Not only will this development enhance our Burnley Hospital site, it will also make great strides in supporting those residents of Burnley who require additional support and specialised care to live a better, more independent life.”

County Coun. Graham Gooch, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for adult social care, said: “This extra care facility will be the first of its kind in Burnley and we're pleased to work with local partners on this much-needed scheme.

“This scheme is a key part of our Housing with Care Strategy, which has already seen several schemes open across Lancashire, with further schemes planned for each district.

“Extra care is a type of accommodation for people aged 55 and over with a care need.

“It is a housing scheme with care and support available on-site to ensure people can get the support they need 24 hours a day.

“Extra care is different to a traditional residential home as people live in their own home, which typically could be a one or two-bedroom apartment, with its own kitchen, lounge and bathroom. Support is personalised to meet people's needs.

“The Burnley scheme will include communal facilities such as a café and a community hub meeting place and have easy access to shops, the town centre and community facilities.”

Calico is working in partnership in support with East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Council to deliver the project, with project management and quantity surveying services provided by Identity Consult.