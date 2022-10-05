But that’s exactly what happened during filming of the smash hit Sky comedy-drama Brassic.

Illuminati in Hammerton Street was chosen by showrunners to feature in the latest series of the BAFTA-nominated show, which follows the fortunes of petty criminal Vinnie O’Neill, played by Joseph Gilgun, and his five friends as they live their lives in the fictional northern English town of Hawley.

Michelle Keegan filming scenes for Brassic season four in Illuminati, Burnley.

The nearby Rossendale town of Bacup is the setting for the fictional town, but during episode five of season four, which aired on Sky last month, Michelle Keegan’s character, Erin Croft, can be see downing shots and chatting with friends in Burnley’s very own Illuminati.

Bar owner James Gibb said he was extremely proud that a huge hit show like Brassic had chosen to film in the town.

“They rang me and said they were in the area looking for locations to shoot a bar scene,” he said. A guy came down to take some photos and then brought back the director and other bosses to confirm the location.

“Then on the day they closed the whole street off and had about 80 staff here, including extras. They brought all their extra neon lighting and posters they had made up with the illuminati symbol.”

Since first airing in 2019, several locations have been used in Burnley to film Brassic scenes, including the former Gannow Baths, and also on the latest series, the back of Hammerton Street.

