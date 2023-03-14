Community Rhythms, founded by husband and wife Ed Grimley and Elaine Davies, has received the grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to establish a new group after successfully hosting one in Burnley for seven years.

The sessions, which help people to boost their wellbeing, will be open to all ages and abilities, with the Burnley group ranging from eight to 76-years-old.

The new funding will also pay for additional equipment, a rehearsal venue, staff training, and to help 22-year-old musician Eddie Russell become the group’s musical director.

Community Rhythms, Burnley drumming group.

Director Elaine said: “Drumming can relieve depression, reduce stress and anxiety, is a fun way to burn calories and boost cardio and is a great way to reduce social isolation. Many of our members have formed new friendships and discovered a creative side to themselves that they never thought they had.”

Since launching, the Burnley group has increased from six to 45 monthly members and plans to grow its band and perform at more community events, previously including the Manchester Day Parade.

Elaine added: “By running the new group alongside the existing band, we can increase the number of players we have available for larger performances, giving us more scope to entertain people and inspire them to take part themselves.

"We cannot thank the National Lottery Community Fund and Lottery Players enough. The past few years have made it really tough for people to reach out and feel connected to their community. We're proud to have been given the opportunity to create a new and exciting group where everyone is welcome.”