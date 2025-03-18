Burnley Council's ruling executive has accepted a £200,000 grant to step up its anti-smoking drive.

The borough has one of the highest rates for smokers in the Lancashire at 19.6 per cent. Senior councillors met on Wednesday last week and authorised the spending of a £200,000 public health grant from the county council to persuade residents to give up the dangerous and often fatal habit.

The executive took the decision to accept the £200,000 from Lancashire County Council (LCC) public health 'to further engage with communities in relation to the wider determinants of health including smoking cessation.’ It decided the move would 'deliver wellbeing interventions at a local level that prevent sickness to reduce health inequalities and improve economic activity rates.’

The cash will be spent through Burnley Together and the executive resolved 'to accept the £200,000 from LCC to enable further collaboration with the voluntary, community and faith sector to encourage engagement in relation to key health, housing and educational challenges which includes the importance of smoking cessation'.

The decision followed consideration of an officer's report which said: “Smoking rates vary significantly across Lancashire from 9.2 per cent in the Ribble Valley to 19.6 per cent in Burnley. The impact of smoking is extensive across our communities and is closely linked to health inequalities.

“Smokers have a recorded life expectancy that is at least 10 years shorter than non-smokers, with the effects being more pronounced among disadvantaged groups. Burnley’s proposal is to work with the voluntary, community and faith sector provision over a two-year period, identifying and supporting community champions to foster collaboration to address key health and housing challenges.

“The proposal includes recruiting additional community champions, highlighting the impact of smoking on health and increasing referrals into Smokefree Lancashire, exploring the benefits of further deep dives into specific topics and/or groups within our community, providing tailored support, including peer groups and digital tools, offering a 12-week health programme incorporating support and ensure pathways are in place to refer to Smokefree Lancashire to quit smoking alongside structured physical activity sessions to empower clients in making healthy changes to their lifestyles.

“It also includes promoting at every opportunity health campaign relating to smoking, raising awareness of the harms of smoking and nicotine addiction and co-ordinating targeted campaigns.”