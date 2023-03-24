News you can trust since 1877
Burnley bra fitter inspires Breast Cancer Now campaign in M&S stores following her family's 'devastating' battle with the disease

A Burnley bra fitter has inspired a charity breast cancer campaign in M&S stores.

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT- 2 min read

The high street giant is working with charity Breast Cancer Now to put up posters explaining the signs and symptoms of the disease in more than 1,500 fitting rooms across the UK.

Megan Dunham, who works at M&S Burnley, was one of 15 colleagues who helped come up with the idea after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Megan said: “I’m so pleased that our idea to add this crucial guidance to our fitting rooms is being rolled out. Having a family history of this terrible disease, I know just how devastating it can be.

Megan Dunham, who works at M&S Burnley, was one of 15 colleagues who helped come up with the business' latest breast cancer campaign after her mum was diagnosed with the disease.
Megan Dunham, who works at M&S Burnley, was one of 15 colleagues who helped come up with the business' latest breast cancer campaign after her mum was diagnosed with the disease.
Megan Dunham, who works at M&S Burnley, was one of 15 colleagues who helped come up with the business' latest breast cancer campaign after her mum was diagnosed with the disease.
"Recognising the signs and symptoms of breast cancer early can make all the difference. I know that changes to your breasts, which can be one of the signs, are even more easily noticed when you’re thinking about new bras, so hopefully having the signs up in our change rooms at Burnley will inspire more customers to check themselves next time they come in for a BraFit.”

Megan’s mum began encouraging her daughter to regularly check herself following her diagnosis. It ultimately inspired her to submit the idea to M&S’ Straight to Stuart scheme, which launched in May last year. The scheme encourages colleagues to share ideas and views with the CEO of M&S, Stuart Machin, directly via Microsoft Teams.

The new posters are designed to aid early detection and encourage more people to regularly touch, look and check their breasts. They will include Breast Cancer Now’s logo and QR code which customers can scan to take them to its website to find out more.

Women are being encouraged to regularly check for some of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, which are pictured here.
Women are being encouraged to regularly check for some of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, which are pictured here.
Women are being encouraged to regularly check for some of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, which are pictured here.

Alongside its efforts to raise awareness, M&S has raised £33m. for Breast Cancer Now in more than 20 years through sales of post-surgery bras, swimwear and more, and through 900,000 customers choosing it as their chosen Sparks charity.

