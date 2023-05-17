News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

Burnley-based Alcidion share Red Rose Award with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals

Software which supports quality improvements implemented at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust helped Burnley-based Alcidion win a Red Rose award for ‘Digital’ at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in March.

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th May 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:45 BST

The award, which Alcidion have shared with the Trust, was given to recognise the significant improvements in patient safety following the implementation of a Smartpage communication system, which allows clinical staff to spend more time with patients who need their care.

Smartpage is a secure smartphone and web-based system for hospital communication and task management, that removes time-consuming, paper-based processes and can save up to 15 minutes an hour for doctors – which has proved to be the case at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, leading to lower stress levels among staff, and a safer and effective way of ensuring patients receive timely responses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The software can digitise hospital bedside observations and pro-actively monitor patients’ vital signs at home.

Red Rose award - Alcidion and Lancs Teaching HospitalRed Rose award - Alcidion and Lancs Teaching Hospital
Red Rose award - Alcidion and Lancs Teaching Hospital
Most Popular

A Medical Assessment Unit Sister at the Trust said: “Smartpage has revolutionised how we contact doctors, with no more standing by a phone waiting for a return call after bleeping them.

“The time saved ultimately means more time for our patients.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Founder of Ribble Valley Ride Bill Honeywell to take part on electric bike after...

Alcidion managing director, Lynette Ousby, added: “We will continue to support the growing ambitions of our NHS partners, providing innovative technology to help them achieve their goals.”

The success of the software at the Trust was a big factor in winning a Red Rose Award, as the judges noted: “Alcidion demonstrates exactly what this award is all about – digital impact.

“They are reshaping how the NHS supports all our health, and positive impact is already happening in a growing number of NHS Trusts.”

Related topics:BurnleyWinter GardensBlackpoolNHS