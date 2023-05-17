The award, which Alcidion have shared with the Trust, was given to recognise the significant improvements in patient safety following the implementation of a Smartpage communication system, which allows clinical staff to spend more time with patients who need their care.

Smartpage is a secure smartphone and web-based system for hospital communication and task management, that removes time-consuming, paper-based processes and can save up to 15 minutes an hour for doctors – which has proved to be the case at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, leading to lower stress levels among staff, and a safer and effective way of ensuring patients receive timely responses.

The software can digitise hospital bedside observations and pro-actively monitor patients’ vital signs at home.

Red Rose award - Alcidion and Lancs Teaching Hospital

A Medical Assessment Unit Sister at the Trust said: “Smartpage has revolutionised how we contact doctors, with no more standing by a phone waiting for a return call after bleeping them.

“The time saved ultimately means more time for our patients.”

Alcidion managing director, Lynette Ousby, added: “We will continue to support the growing ambitions of our NHS partners, providing innovative technology to help them achieve their goals.”

The success of the software at the Trust was a big factor in winning a Red Rose Award, as the judges noted: “Alcidion demonstrates exactly what this award is all about – digital impact.