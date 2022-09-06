With the cost of living rising sharply, following an incredibly challenging few years, people may find themselves or loved ones feeling more worried or anxious, the UK’s leading suicide prevention charity is trying to reduce the stigma around suicide and urging people to look out for each other.

Evidence shows that asking someone if they’re suicidal doesn’t make things worse, it can protect people, as it provides a crucial opportunity to open up, express their feelings and seek help.

Paul (42) describes how opening up about his suicidal thoughts helped him get the support he needed: “I had a lot of trauma and I never really dealt with the triggers from my childhood. It all came to a halt when I tried to take my own life on several occasions. I had gotten to the end of my own strength. I felt there was no way out – I couldn’t talk to anyone. I felt trapped.

Samaritans volunteers doing outreach work at Lowerhouse Cricket Club

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was only when I began getting support that I started to accept that something wasn’t quite right. I’ve contacted Samaritans on numerous occasions. I would call at 2am with no hope. I can honestly say that those calls saved my life.

“Now, I find talking to my partner and people close to me helps. Before I wouldn’t because of the stigma, and I was scared to. But I do now, and I can be more honest and have a real conversation.”

Judith Williamson, a Listening Volunteer at Pendle said: “Sometimes you can see when someone is struggling or hurting. You can hear it in their voice, see it in their face. They aren’t talking on the phone like they usually do, they are quiet, withdrawn, not quite themselves when you meet. They keep saying they are fine, they can cope but you sense they aren’t.

“It might seem difficult but asking questions to start a conversation like ‘You haven’t seemed yourself recently. Is something wrong?’ Or ‘You seem down - can we talk about what’s going on?’ allow an opening up.”

Dale Hannah, Branch Director at Pendle Samaritans said: “Life is incredibly challenging for many people right now. Even though it can be difficult it’s really important to reach out if you’re struggling. It’s equally important to look out for others who may be finding things difficult. Suicide is preventable. If you are worried about anyone - talk to them, you don’t need to be an expert, just be human. Give them the time and space to express how they feel. When times are tough it’s vital we look after each other.”

Volunteers will be raising awareness of the support Samaritans provide by having a stall at Skipton Market all day on September 10th.

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation please visit samaritans.org/pendle, alternatively you can donate by texting 247LISTEN 2 to 70085 to donate £2. Simply change the number after “LISTEN” to change the amount you donate.