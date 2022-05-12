Burnley and Pendle Samaritans mark 50 years of service

This year marks the 50th year of the Pendle, Burnley, Craven and Rossendale branch of the Samaritans opening its listening service. Since 1972, volunteers have been picking up the phone to lend an ear to those who need it most.

Just this last couple of weeks, volunteers met with Burnley Rugby Union Football Club, Lowerhouse Cricket Club, and visited Rawtenstall, Nelson, and Burnley Fire Stations to celebrate International Firefighters Day 2022.

All these organisations provide much needed and appreciated support, and champion the work of Samaritans.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samaritans banner at Lowerhouse Cricket Club

During recent uncertain times, demand for the service has increased, and more than ever it is critical to be there for one another.

Your local volunteers know how important it is to be visible in the community and to work hard to ensure the branch can thrive. You might see them in Morrisons, or competing in the occasional sponsored challenge, such as the recent Ormskirk Triathlon.

Dale Hannah, branch director, said: "In the aftermath of Covid, there is a lot of work to be done. Our communities need us more than ever. We are currently recruiting more volunteers and training them so that there is always somebody able to answer the phone from a caller in distress."

Samaritans support at Burnley Fire Station

If you, or anyone you know is struggling, the phone lines are manned 24 hours a day, so you can always speak to somebody who will listen, not judge. Call 116 123.