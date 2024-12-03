A courageous young woman from Burnley is on a mission to raise awareness after her brain tumour was initially misdiagnosed as migraine.

Shahleen Hussain ( 22 ) first became poorly when she fell into a 24-hour coma at the age of 13 during lunchtime at school. After a series of scans and tests at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, she was discharged with a three-month supply of migraine tablets.

Shahleen said: “It was a horrible time. Doctors weren’t taking my symptoms seriously, just giving me pills for migraines which made me gain weight rapidly and feel even worse. I kept passing out at school and experienced partial paralysis before I was admitted back into hospital for further tests.”

Brave Shahleen Hussain is on a mission to raise awareness of brain tumours, seven years after she was diagnosed with one herself

During her second hospital visit, Shahleen was vomiting blood and suffering stroke-like symptoms. At 15-years-old, an MRI eventually revealed a low-grade meningioma, the size of a golf ball, in the left side of her brain. After her diagnosis, doctors confirmed every parent’s worst nightmare. “The doctors sat my parents down and bluntly told them that, based on my symptoms and diagnosis, I would deteriorate and die within six months,” Shahleen said. “They traumatised my parents with this, then offered no further support and advised them not to tell me because of the potential impact on my mental health. But I beat the odds, and after six months, I was transferred to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester and placed on steroids.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. Shahleen endured years of frequent hospital visits, becoming so familiar with the routine that ambulance staff knew her by name. She opted against surgery due to high risks and monitored her tumour with regular scans. For a time, she adjusted to life with her tumour, but at 21, she began experiencing seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy – a condition doctors linked to the mass. The epilepsy diagnosis required further lifestyle changes and medication, with Shahleen having to step away from her dream of becoming a qualified teacher. However, she has found happiness in her recent marriage to Junaid and is focused on working with Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness of the condition.

One in three people in the UK knows someone affected by a brain tumour. This disease is indiscriminate; it can affect anyone at any age. What’s more, brain tumours continue to kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Shahleen said: “Just because it’s a low-grade tumour doesn’t mean it isn’t serious. It impacts my everyday life in ways people don’t see. My life is proof that even so-called benign tumours can have huge consequences. I want to help anyone going through a journey like mine and make them understand that they aren’t alone. It’s extremely important to surround yourself with people that support you and accept your decisions.”

Shahleen, aged 13, before her first symptoms appeared, with her brother, Muhammed Farhaan, and sister, Zeenat

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Shahleen’s resilience and determination to survive against the odds is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is a powerful reminder of the unpredictable nature of brain tumours, and her efforts to raise awareness shine a light on a condition that affects over 16,000 people every year. Shahleen’s courage will undoubtedly encourage others facing similar battles.”

Dr Jawad Husain, Executive Medical Director and Deputy Director for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We are grateful to Shahleen for sharing her experience, which has clearly been very challenging. The way she is living with her condition is inspiring, and raising awareness of the impact of brain tumours will doubtless be invaluable to so many others.

"We're sorry she didn't feel her family received the support they needed during her diagnosis and early treatment and we would be keen to discuss this further so we can work together to improve."