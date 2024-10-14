Joe Maden, the One Legged Wainwright Fundraiser for Pendleside Hospice.

A Barrowford man has surpassed the halfway point of his mission to climb all 214 Wainwright peaks in the Lake District.

Joe Maden, an amputee, is fundraising for Pendleside Hospice. He aims to complete his challenge, the One Legged Wainwright, by next June and has already exceeded his initial target of £5,000.

Last month, he set out to climb a peak named Robinson in September, the same name as his employer, Robinson & Lawlor. Recognising the perfect opportunity, his boss, Steven Robinson, came up with a generous idea: for every employee who joined Joe on the climb, he pledged to donate £100 to Pendleside Hospice.

Joe said: “This was a great incentive for me! My aim was to raise a grand from this hill alone, but in the end, 14 of us walked up Robinson together, which resulted in a £1,700 donation from the company - more than expected! I was absolutely over-the-moon.

Joe Maden, the One Legged Wainwright Fundraiser, with his colleagues from Robinson & Lawlor Ltd.

“I got the JustGiving notification about the donation while I was already on my next challenge, walking up Skiddaw Little Man. I literally ran up the last 100 metres—it was a real adrenaline boost! I want to thank my boss, Steve, for his generous donation and for getting behind his team.

“Over the past six months, I’ve realised that I’m in a position to help people. Somebody once told me to turn every disadvantage into an advantage, and if I can use this challenge to help people who are in a worse position than me, I will.”

Joe has now increased his goal to £10,000, and is bringing more people along for the ride. He reached out to David Fishwick on X (formerly Twitter), asking if he could arrange a helicopter ride down from his final summit, Latrigg. Fishwick agreed, praising Joe’s achievements so far.

Barrowford man Joe Maden at his 100th Trig Point.

Joe has also connected with the Council of Bens, a group dedicated to supporting charitable causes and male mental health. The group has committed to supporting him on his final climb, further cementing the community spirit that has defined his journey.

To make a donation, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/joe-maden-1695194338924

And to get involved in hospice fundraising, contact [email protected]

