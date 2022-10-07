The Nelson based contractor, developer and investor hoped to raise £6,000 from the event but are thrilled announce that this amount was over doubled, raising £13,509.42 for their local hospice.

Guests arrived in ‘night out ready’ attire and enjoyed tricks and mind reading from magician, Ian McCoy. Singer, Andy Bannister performed throughout dinner before Barnfield’s very own, Andrew Brown performed as Elvis. DJ Brian Duckett got the dance floor rocking until midnight playing classics from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.

Fundraising activity included a game of heads and tails and golden bucket for cash prizes. WH Good won the auction for Barnfield’s hospitality box at Burnley Football Club with a very generous bid of £3,000. A speed raffle took place which included over 50 prizes worth over £2,300, all donated from Barnfield’s own colleagues and business contacts.

Barnfield Construction hosted a fund-raiser at Turf Moor for Pendleside Hospice

Danielle Stephenson, event organiser on behalf of Barnfield Construction said: “We were absolutely blown away by the generosity of everyone involved.

“Every person who played a part in that event did so, brilliantly. The suppliers delivered, the guests came ready for a good time and the generosity from both those who attended on the night plus our contacts who helped with monetary donations and raffle prizes has been truly over whelming.”

This event was the grand finale of a series of fundraising events hosted by Barnfield as part of this year’s Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. The challenge allows businesses to either compete or work collaboratively over a four-month period to raise as much money as possible.

The Corporate Challenge 2022 total will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place at Crow Wood Hotel, Burnley in November.

Tracy Clavell-Bate from the Barnfield Group said: “When Pendleside Hospice asked whether we would participate in the 2022 Corporate Challenge, we of course accepted.

“It is a charity that is close to many hearts at Barnfield and we felt it was the perfect opportunity to do some team building events and have some fun whilst raising money for this amazing cause.