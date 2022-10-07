Food hygiene ratings, given by the Food Standards Agency, reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

• Rated 4: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Safran Nacelles Ltd, Bancroft Road, Burnley; rated on September 23rd

Food hygiene ratings have been given to eight Burnley food establishments

• Rated 5: Towneley Garden Centre Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Towneley Garden Centre, Deer Park Road, Burnley; rated on September 23rd.

It means that of Burnley's 127 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 89 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Swan Inn at 44 St James’s Street, Burnley; rated on September 20th.

Takeaways:

• Rated 5: Anah’s Tandoori House at 77 Brougham Street, Burnley; rated on September 21st

• Rated 5: Delight In Sight at 7 St Jamess Street, Burnley; rated on September 9th

• Rated 4: Trigger’s Sandwich Bar at 74 Coal Clough Lane, Burnley; rated on August 30th

• Rated 3: Delicious Pizzas Ltd at 42 Church Street, Burnley; rated on May 16th

• Rated 4: Pyramid Pizzas, at 40 Yorkshire Street, Burnley; rated on September 6th.