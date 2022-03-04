Another Covid-19 death recorded in Burnley in last 24 hours

A total of 30,481 cases had been confirmed in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 3rd (Thursday), up from 30,462 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Burnley, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,116 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 28,560.

The number of coronavirus cases in Burnley increased by 19 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,375 over the period, to 19,074,696.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 342 people had died in the area by March 3 (Thursday) – up from 341 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 22,824 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

The UKHSA cautioned that today's Covid-19 death figures in England include some not reported yesterday, due to a technical issue.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that half of people in Burnley have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 42,534 people had received a booster or third dose by March 2 (Wednesday) – 51% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 60,372 people (72%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.