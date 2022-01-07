Four more Covid deaths in Burnley in last 24 hours

A total of 23,114 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 6th (Thursday), up from 22,695 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 25,871 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 20,971.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 179,731 over the period, to 14,015,065.

Burnley

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 323 people had died in the area by January 6th (Thursday) – up from 319 on Wednesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 21,005 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,510 people had received both jabs by January 5th (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.