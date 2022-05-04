Afternoon tea and fizz was the order of the day at the event hosted at Penny Black bar in Burnley town centre.

The event was organised by charity CARES which was launched in 2020 just before the start of the pandemic.

CARES stands for (Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support), which aims to support hospital charity ELH & Me towards raising £500,000 towards a new endoscopy machine for Burnley General Hospital’s cancer unit.

A Ladies Day event was held to raise money for Burnley based CARES charity

A designer charity shop Labels for CARES opened in Burnley town centre and all proceeds from this unique concept store, selling designer garments at up to 70% off recommended retail prices, go towards the fund.

CARES regularly holds fund raising events and the next one is preparing to host its first charity concert in July at Burnley Mechanics Theatre starring Abba tribute band Revival.

More details can be found on the Labels for CARES facebook page.