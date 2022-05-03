Billed as a 'mockumentary' ‘The Baths,’ which has been written and directed by Burnley born actor Jack Hartley, focuses on a day in the life of staff working at a local swimming baths which is under threat due to proposed plans for a modernised leisure complex.
The pilot episode centres around the complicated dynamics between staff members at fictional 'Gorple Baths' as they all compete to win the title of 'Employee of the Month.'
Fifty per cent of the cast were members at the leisure centre given a shot at fame.
The show's producer is Rosie Ford and production company behind the pilot, Zomdic Films Ltd, will now take it round to TV broadcasting companies in hope of securing support for a six part series.