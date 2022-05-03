Due to the inclement weather the main stage at Penny Black beer garden was moved indoors where live music played from 1pm to 9pm. Bands showcased included Dirty Suns, The Vibe, Bridle Lights and Roadkill Survival. the
Other venues taking part in the family friendly festival included Mojitos, Remedy, The Royal Dyche and The Palazzo.
1. Burnley Live at Penny Black
Burnley Live 2022 took place on Bank Holiday Sunday
Photo: submitted
2. Burnley Live at Penny Black
Burnley Live 2022 took place on Bank Holiday Sunday
Photo: submitted
3. Burnley Live at Penny Black
Burnley Live 2022 took place on Bank Holiday Sunday
Photo: submitted
4. Burnley Live at Penny Black
Burnley Live 2022 took place on Bank Holiday Sunday
Photo: submitted