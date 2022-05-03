Burnley Live 2022 took place on Bank Holiday Sunday

In pictures: Crowds flock to Burnley Live for a Bank Holiday music bonanza

Burnley Live returned to the town centre on Bank Holiday Sunday when a host of bars and restaurants served up a fantastic mix of live entertainment.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 2:37 pm

Due to the inclement weather the main stage at Penny Black beer garden was moved indoors where live music played from 1pm to 9pm. Bands showcased included Dirty Suns, The Vibe, Bridle Lights and Roadkill Survival. the

Other venues taking part in the family friendly festival included Mojitos, Remedy, The Royal Dyche and The Palazzo.

