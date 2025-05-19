Accrington nursery team member accepts ‘Walk 100 Miles in May’ challenge

Jade Berry, a team member at Partou Little Oaks Day Nursery and Pre-school in Accrington, is walking 100 miles this month to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

As well as covering such a large distance to support a cause which she has particularly personal reasons for backing, Jade is using the venture to increase knowledge of the disease.

“Breast cancer is something that we all hear about, but don’t always take notice of until it hits close to home and affects someone close to you,” she said.

“From a young age I was told by family to look for the signs and symptoms, and I never really took it too seriously. However, recently someone very close to me was given the news that no-one wants to hear. They received confirmation that they had breast cancer.”

This spurred Jade into accepting Breast Cancer Now’s ‘Walk 100 Miles in May’ challenge.

“I wanted to do something to raise money for the charity, but raise awareness too,” she explained. “I enjoy walking so thought, why not do something I enjoy and raise some much-needed funds for a very worthwhile charity?”

Jade added: “I hope that in some way I can highlight the importance of watching out for signs and symptoms of breast cancer and getting checked out if you are concerned. Breast screening is also important, so if I can get just one person to get this done, I’ve made a difference.”

Her fundraising is off to a flying start thanks to colleagues at Partou Little Oaks.

Nicola Sledden, Partou Little Oaks Nursery Manager, said: “We’re really proud of what Jade is doing for the charity, and we want to support her as much as we can.

“The team at Little Oaks have already donated and she has hit the ground running with her fundraising. We hope people in Accrington and beyond will dig deep and give what they can.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, added: “Jade is doing a wonderful thing for a cause understandably close to her heart. To use the challenge as a platform to boost awareness of breast cancer alongside her fundraising efforts is a demonstration of the person she is. I wish her every success.”

Donations to Jade’s ‘Walk 100 Miles in May’ fund can be made via this link or by logging on to justgiving.com and entering “Jade Berry.”