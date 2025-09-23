31 photos from fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:06 BST
Last Saturday’s torrential rain could not keep the crowds away from a fun day in Burnley.

Held at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, attractions included a bucking bronco and a ‘Gladiator’ style challenge.

The event was organised by Shelly Heap who is a contestant in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly competition, where each person taking part is set a challenge to raise £2,000. Shelly had already raised the magnificent sum of £9,234 and the cash brought in at the fun day, £1,443, brought her to £11,000.

Youngsters loved taking part in a colour run round the pitch and there was also a funfair, kids’ giant games and ‘Hanging Tough’ challenge.

Refreshments included a barbecue, beer and street food and live band Gumball and Old Red Eyes, a Paul Heaton tribute, performed in the clubhouse. Sponsors were Lancashire Competitions, which gave people the chance to win cash prizes throughout the day.

Shelly said: “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event, I really appreciate it. My sponsors saved the day for me and, despite the rain, everyone had a fantastic time and raised money for such an important cause too.”

These three pals are still smiling after taking part in a very wet colour run

1. Rain did not stop play at charity fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club

These three pals are still smiling after taking part in a very wet colour run Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Rain could not dampen the spirits of this lady at the fun day

2. Rain did not stop play at charity fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club

Rain could not dampen the spirits of this lady at the fun day Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Relaxing in the clubhouse after a day of fun

3. Rain did not stop play at charity fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club

Relaxing in the clubhouse after a day of fun Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
All the colours of the rainbow

4. Rain did not stop play at charity fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club

All the colours of the rainbow Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyYoungstersPendleside
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice