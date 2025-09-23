Held at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, attractions included a bucking bronco and a ‘Gladiator’ style challenge.

The event was organised by Shelly Heap who is a contestant in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly competition, where each person taking part is set a challenge to raise £2,000. Shelly had already raised the magnificent sum of £9,234 and the cash brought in at the fun day, £1,443, brought her to £11,000.

Youngsters loved taking part in a colour run round the pitch and there was also a funfair, kids’ giant games and ‘Hanging Tough’ challenge.

Refreshments included a barbecue, beer and street food and live band Gumball and Old Red Eyes, a Paul Heaton tribute, performed in the clubhouse. Sponsors were Lancashire Competitions, which gave people the chance to win cash prizes throughout the day.

Shelly said: “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event, I really appreciate it. My sponsors saved the day for me and, despite the rain, everyone had a fantastic time and raised money for such an important cause too.”

