Whalley schoolchildren sing Sir David Attenborough's inspirational message about climate change
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils from Whalley CE Primary School were given the honour of recording the special song. During the project the children discussed climate change, as highlighted by Sir David, and the words used in the song.
They also learnt about the recording process, including the way instruments have been mixed with their voices to produce a performance.
Former headteacher Brian explained that he wanted to help children to understand the climate emergency, and to share Sir David’s inspiration with those singing and hearing the song.
He said: “I hope the song reaches a wide audience that can also be inspired by Sir David’s message.”
The song can be found on YouTube channel, by searching for ‘This is the Moment (Life on Earth)’.
No-one will make financial gain from production of the song.