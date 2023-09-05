News you can trust since 1877
Whalley schoolchildren sing Sir David Attenborough's inspirational message about climate change

Sir David Attenborough’s inspirational message about the urgent need to address climate change has been set to music by children’s songwriter and author Brian Beresford, as a free song for all schools.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Pupils from Whalley CE Primary School were given the honour of recording the special song. During the project the children discussed climate change, as highlighted by Sir David, and the words used in the song.

They also learnt about the recording process, including the way instruments have been mixed with their voices to produce a performance.

Former headteacher Brian explained that he wanted to help children to understand the climate emergency, and to share Sir David’s inspiration with those singing and hearing the song.

Whalley CE Primary School singersWhalley CE Primary School singers
He said: “I hope the song reaches a wide audience that can also be inspired by Sir David’s message.”

The song can be found on YouTube channel, by searching for ‘This is the Moment (Life on Earth)’.

No-one will make financial gain from production of the song.

