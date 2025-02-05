Unleashing Young Scientists’ Curiosity this Half Term at Burnley College

Calling all budding scientists aged 8 to 11 … Now’s your chance to join an incredible team of Science Explorers – a club where curiosity meets adventure at Burnley College, the Number 1 College in England since 2018*.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed for inquisitive young minds, the Science Explorers Half-Term Club will ignite imaginations and satisfy the hungriest of scientific appetites.

Packed with exciting, hands-on experiments, this is the ultimate destination for young learners during the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s mastering gravity-defying challenges or concocting colourful potions, Science Explorers promises a week full of unforgettable moments.

A young scientist builds a pop rocket at Burnley College's

What Activities Are in Store?

Your Young Explorer can look forward to tackling exciting challenges and unleashing their creativity through activities such as**:

The Potion Lab – Creating magical mixtures

DIY Lava Lamp – Crafting mesmerising displays

The Egg Drop Challenge – Engineering the perfect parachute for eggs

Making Volcanoes – Simulating explosive eruptions

The Marble Run – Building physics-defying tracks

Creative Science Projects – Bringing imagination to life

Create Your Own Healthcare Uniforms – Merging creativity and science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique programme has been carefully crafted to combine fun, learning and discovery in a safe and inspiring environment.

A Perfect Way to Spend Half Term

Rebecca Wilkinson, A Level Tutor, is thrilled to bring this dynamic experience to life:

“The Science Explorers Half-Term Club is an incredible opportunity for children to see how exciting and rewarding science can be.

“It’s not just entertaining – it’s educational and designed to inspire a life-long love of discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plus, it’s the perfect way to keep young minds stimulated and engaged throughout the holidays!”

With plenty of new friends to meet and challenges to tackle, every day will be a stepping stone towards new skills and achievements.

Dates: Monday 17 to Friday 21 February 2025

Time: 9:00am – 3:30pm

Location: Burnley College

Cost: £100 for the week (10% sibling discount available)

Places are limited, so make sure your child doesn’t miss out on this fantastic adventure. Pack a lunch, bring their curiosity, and join us for a science-packed Half Term they’ll never forget!

Book now: https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/science-explorers/

*in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18.

** Activities may be subject to change.