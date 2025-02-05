Unleashing Young Scientists’ Curiosity this Half Term at Burnley College
Designed for inquisitive young minds, the Science Explorers Half-Term Club will ignite imaginations and satisfy the hungriest of scientific appetites.
Packed with exciting, hands-on experiments, this is the ultimate destination for young learners during the school holidays.
Whether it’s mastering gravity-defying challenges or concocting colourful potions, Science Explorers promises a week full of unforgettable moments.
What Activities Are in Store?
Your Young Explorer can look forward to tackling exciting challenges and unleashing their creativity through activities such as**:
The Potion Lab – Creating magical mixtures
DIY Lava Lamp – Crafting mesmerising displays
The Egg Drop Challenge – Engineering the perfect parachute for eggs
Making Volcanoes – Simulating explosive eruptions
The Marble Run – Building physics-defying tracks
Creative Science Projects – Bringing imagination to life
Create Your Own Healthcare Uniforms – Merging creativity and science.
This unique programme has been carefully crafted to combine fun, learning and discovery in a safe and inspiring environment.
A Perfect Way to Spend Half Term
Rebecca Wilkinson, A Level Tutor, is thrilled to bring this dynamic experience to life:
“The Science Explorers Half-Term Club is an incredible opportunity for children to see how exciting and rewarding science can be.
“It’s not just entertaining – it’s educational and designed to inspire a life-long love of discovery.
“Plus, it’s the perfect way to keep young minds stimulated and engaged throughout the holidays!”
With plenty of new friends to meet and challenges to tackle, every day will be a stepping stone towards new skills and achievements.
Dates: Monday 17 to Friday 21 February 2025
Time: 9:00am – 3:30pm
Location: Burnley College
Cost: £100 for the week (10% sibling discount available)
Places are limited, so make sure your child doesn’t miss out on this fantastic adventure. Pack a lunch, bring their curiosity, and join us for a science-packed Half Term they’ll never forget!
Book now: https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/science-explorers/
** Activities may be subject to change.