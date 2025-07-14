A former Burnley College student has landed work on a national television series.

Filmmaking graduate from the University of Central Lancashire Abby Ward (21) has landed work on All Creatures Great and Small, which regularly attracts more than three million viewers and has developed a strong fanbase within the United States of America.

Abby gained work experience in May and June 2025 on All Creatures Great and Small (Series 6), a show which has become a flagship series for Channel 5 in the UK and is shown on PBS in the USA.

Graduating with a BA (Hons) Filmmaking First Class Degree, Abby supported the assistant director’s department in the studio and on location as a crowd runner.

“I had heard of the show and knew Channel 5 had created a reboot but honestly hadn’t realised just how big a following All Creatures Great and Small has,” explained Abby who attended St Christopher’s Church of England High School in Accrington and Burnley College.

“People who’ve read the book or watched the original BBC series in the eighties love the new show. I feel unbelievably privileged to have had an opportunity to work on such a much-loved series. I met the whole crew in the studio in Yorkshire and while out on location around the Dales. I was even invited to the cast and crew quiz night in the local pub.”

Film Buddy, who offer opportunities for work experience and one to one mentoring in the TV and Film industry, encouraged Abby to take the opportunity on All Creatures Great and Small. She now plans to build up her knowledge and skills further with the company.

Abby added: “If you’re considering studying filmmaking, I would definitely recommend the course at the University of Central Lancashire. I have grown so much over the course and I feel much more confident entering the TV and Film industry now.

“The course leaders are enthusiastic and instilled a passion in me that I wanted to pursue. The Media Factory on the campus is also great and has all the equipment you need to explore your interests within filmmaking - from a TV studio to edit suites and a new cinema room.

“I have an incredibly supportive girlfriend, Cara, who has been my cheerleader during my time at university.”