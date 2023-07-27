Monday June 12th saw the eagerly anticipated clash between two quality Year 9 football teams: Unity College and Blessed Trinity. Mr Martland’s Unity College team came into the game on the back of a resounding 8-0 victory against Sir John Thursby.

Despite the scorching conditions, the team fought hard with an excellent defensive display, at the same time as creating plenty of chances throughout the game. However, it was one moment of quality build-up play and a quality finish from six yards out which saw Unity College take home the trophy in a 1-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday June 16th, it was the turn of the Year 8 team to face Blessed Trinity in their final and Mr Boardman’s team showed up meaning business. In a dominant display, in which the boys were at their creative best, they put on show for those in attendance, netting five fantastic goals in an impressive 5-0 victory.

Unity College Year 10 football team

From the first to the last whistle, the team gave everything they had to bring home the trophy and send parents and carers of the Unity College community home in jubilation.

Finally, Monday June 19th, came the pressure game. Mr Williams’ and Mr Rogan’s Year 10 team went into the game knowing that a win would seal the illustrious treble.

The team started on the front foot, winning their individual battles, and pressing from the front. An early goal meant Unity’s strong start had paid off. Despite their early pressure, two errors in play meant that Unity found themselves trailing 2-1.

Unity College Year 8 football team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowing that defeat would cost them the treble, the boys turned on the style and found their rhythm once more. A goal either side of half time and a fourth towards the end of the game saw Unity retake the lead and seal a 4-2 victory, claiming the treble for Unity College.