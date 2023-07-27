With ten trophies up for grabs in the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley district competitions, the teams managed to successfully claim five titles. This included the Year 10 and Year 11’s unbeaten league title wins along with Years 7, 9 and 10 winning the cup competitions.

The cup finals were a huge success hosted by Clitheroe Football Club where the Year 9 team won 6-1 against Bowland High with four goals scored by Harry and two from Kenzie.

It has been another extremely successful school year for the boys’ football teams at Ribblesdale School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year 10s followed suit shortly after winning 4-1 against St Augustine's thanks to a man of the match performance from captain George. Goals were scored by Izaac, Luca and a brace for Emre.