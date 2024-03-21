Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unity College was downgraded from its last inspection, in 2018, when it received a “Good” rating.

Areas inspectors highlighted that needed improvement included pupil behaviour, the lack of assessment strategies in some subjects, pupil attendance, and also that the governing body and the school do not evaluate the impact of their actions to secure improvement well enough

Inspectors noted that “most pupils behave well, however a minority do not. As such, some pupils do not enjoy school due to the poor behaviour of their peers.”

The report also stated that the school has recently introduced a new personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education curriculum, which pupils have begun to benefit from.

They are increasingly confident about how to look after their physical and mental

health. Nevertheless, some pupils do not understand the negative impact of discriminatory language. The school is in the process of reviewing the PSHE curriculum to improve how pupils learn about religious and cultural differences

Inspectors also found that the curriculum is suitably ambitious for most pupils, including those with SEND. Many pupils complete the English Baccalaureate suite of subjects, which sits at the heart of the curriculum. In the main, the school ensures that pupils receive a broad and balanced curriculum.

Jane Richardson, Headteacher of Unity College, said: “We accept the findings of this inspection, at the same time as welcoming the positive areas highlighted in the inspectors' report.

“While the inspection report highlights areas for improvement, it is important to note that inspectors recognised that we have already identified these areas and have plans in place to address them. We are working hard to enhance our curriculum design, improve consistency in curriculum delivery, and provide additional support, including in reading, to ensure that all students achieve their full potential. Our governing body is working with the school to evaluate the impact of all improvements.

“However, the Ofsted report did contain much praise, including that our school is 'warm and welcoming' and that pupils are able to talk to adults if they need to, which 'helps them to feel safe.' Inspectors recognised that the school has, 'raised its expectations of pupils’ behaviour.’

“They also noted that many pupils 'appreciate the opportunities to expand their experiences beyond the curriculum,' highlighting rock climbing, football, cricket, cross country running and the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme as well as trips abroad.

“In addition, the inspectors praised the curriculum as 'suitably ambitious for most pupils, including those with SEND,' as well as the 'strong subject knowledge' of most teachers and our comprehensive careers programme which supports pupils well in making 'informed choices about their next stage in education, employment and training.' Inspectors also acknowledged that the needs of pupils with SEND are 'identified swiftly and accurately.'