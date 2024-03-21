Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Samiya Rahman has scored a metaphorical home run after being listed on the Great Britain women’s 2024 roster.

The 26-year-old, who is training as an infielder and plays third base, will travel to a training camp in Florence to compete in six friendly games against Italy’s under 16s, under 18s and the senior men’s team.

The part-time MSc Digital Marketing Communications’ student, who is based at the Burnley Campus, impressed at a national trials’ events in Slough earlier this month.

She said: “My fairytale story really shows anything is possible. Baseball came to me unexpectedly and I fell in love with the sport instantly.

“I attended a baseball taster session when I was a graphic design undergrad at UCLan, got picked to play for the university and fast forward a few years I’m now representing my country.”

While at primary school, Samiya started playing cricket and she soon realised she had a talent for the game.

The former Sir John Thursby Community College and St Mary’s Sixth Form College pupil commented: “I was scouted to play cricket at district level and then was put forward to trial for the Lancashire girls’ county team. I ended up playing for Lancashire’s girls at the under 13 and under 15 level.

“In 2015, I briefly had a taster of baseball and softball, I remember putting on the baseball glove and just simply throwing and catching and just picking it up so quickly. I remember being excited about this sport, but unfortunately at the time I didn’t really have any opportunity or access to follow this on.

“Then in 2020, Jonathan Rodriguez, my current university baseball coach, came to UCLan to deliver a taster session. I went to the session and instantly fell in love with the sport. I remember him mentioning that GB was forming a new women’s team and he saw the spark and talent in me.”

Samiya, who also plays for the university’s softball team, said: “It was hard at first as I had a lot to learn from rules, tactics and plays. I just love everything about sports and trying out a new sport was something that appealed to me.

“After three years of refining my skills, strengthening my mindset and chasing my goal of just being the best I can, I’ve now been rewarded with being chosen to represent the GB women’s team.”

The MA Graphic Design graduate, who was invited to attend the MLB Europe Development Camp in London, has also started playing for Manchester Baseball Club.

Samiya, who combines her studies with a graphic design assistant position at Burnley Football Club, represented the university in the British Universities and Colleges Sport league last year.