A high school in Burnley was closed to staff and pupils for a day this week while Lancashire County Council undertook a site survey.

Unity College was closed to students and staff on Monday to allow for contractors to erect fencing around parts of the main building while the survey and further investigation work is carried out. It is believed two other schools in Burnley and one in Nelson is also affected.

All of the schools affected are part of the Building Schools for the Future (BSF) was the name given to the British government's investment programme in secondary school buildings in England in the 2000s.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The county council has undertaken surveys at a number of Lancashire schools constructed under the Government's Building Schools for the Future Programme. In the course of carrying out their inspections, surveyors have identified some areas requiring further investigation.

"Fencing is being erected until a thorough inspection has been completed and any necessary repairs have been carried out. It is up to the school to decide whether to remain open while the fencing is installed and a number have chosen to temporarily close.

"The county council is doing everything possible to ensure this work is completed quickly and with minimal disruption to the schools."