For new students, Freshers Week is one of the best times of the year.

It’s the start of a new journey into university life and for students new to UCLan, it’s time to discover what it’s like to be a university student.

Today on their website, UCLan have listed a variety of welcome meetings, activities and social events to welcome Freshers before the studying begins.

Freshers Week is a brilliant introduction to university life

Here’s what’s on offer to new students:

September 9

International Welcome Fair

September 11

Welcome barbecue

September 12

Craft and Food fair

Meet the Union

Beats and Eats

September 13

Roadshow for the school of Business & Enterprise

Societies Fair

Hip Hop Ping Pong

Stranger Things Roller Disco

September 14

Roadshow for the school of Engineering

Sports Fair

Roadshow for the school of Arts & Media

Roadshow for the school of Psychology and Computer Science

Comedy Night

Karaoke Night

September 15

Freshers Fair

Roadshow for the school of Nursing

Outdoor Cinema

Bingo Lingo

September 16

Burnley Freshers Friday

Thrift & Thrive (Students’ Union)

Silent Disco (Students’ Union)

Big Fat Quiz of Freshers (Students’ Union)