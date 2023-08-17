Sophie Bargh from Clitheroe plans to apply for Medicine or Biochemistry next year after achieving A*A*A in Maths, Chemistry and Biology.

She said: “I’m really proud of my A* in Maths as I thought it was a difficult exam. The teachers were amazing at giving up so much of their time to help whenever we needed it.”

Eleanor Curtis from Whalley achieved a hat-trick A*A*A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths at Giggleswick School in Settle and will be heading to Cambridge University to study Medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Curtis from Whalley achieved a hat-trick A*A*A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and will be heading to Cambridge University to study Medicine. Eleanor said: “I considered applying and thought, why not? And I’m so glad I did. To help me prepare, Mrs Coward and Miss Wood arranged mock interviews with junior doctors and members of staff, so I went into the interview feeling as confident as I could. All the teachers were so helpful, even if it wasn’t directly to do with applying. They moved deadlines around and adjusted schedules for me to help manage the workload, and my tutor was always checking in.”

Former Head Girl Eleanor Warburton, from Clitheroe, has secured her first choice to study History at Exeter after achieving A*AA in Politics, Economics and History.